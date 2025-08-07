Left Menu

Delhi Police and Bar Association Unite for Court Complex Overhaul

Delhi Police and the Rouse Avenue Court Bar Association held a meeting to tackle civic issues affecting the court complex. Chaired by Joint Commissioner Madhur Verma, the session discussed challenges like parking congestion and encroachment. A consensus was reached to maintain ongoing communication and address these concerns collaboratively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 18:59 IST
Delhi Police and Bar Association Unite for Court Complex Overhaul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move aimed at enhancing coordination and addressing pivotal civic issues, the Delhi Police officers and the Rouse Avenue Court Bar Association representatives convened for a significant meeting. The gathering took place on Wednesday, under the stewardship of Joint Commissioner of Police (Central Range), Madhur Verma.

The meeting prioritized pressing matters including law and order, parking congestion, encroachment, and infrastructure enhancements around the court complex. It saw participation from notable senior police officials and key Bar association members, emphasizing the shared commitment to improving conditions.

DCP (Central) Nidhin Valsan highlighted the meeting's intention to foster mutual understanding and create an actionable plan to ease persistent parking and encroachment issues impacting the court's efficiency. Discussions led to a consensus on organizing monthly meetings and expediting solutions for administrative and security challenges around the court premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025