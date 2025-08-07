Delhi Police and Bar Association Unite for Court Complex Overhaul

In a move aimed at enhancing coordination and addressing pivotal civic issues, the Delhi Police officers and the Rouse Avenue Court Bar Association representatives convened for a significant meeting. The gathering took place on Wednesday, under the stewardship of Joint Commissioner of Police (Central Range), Madhur Verma.

The meeting prioritized pressing matters including law and order, parking congestion, encroachment, and infrastructure enhancements around the court complex. It saw participation from notable senior police officials and key Bar association members, emphasizing the shared commitment to improving conditions.

DCP (Central) Nidhin Valsan highlighted the meeting's intention to foster mutual understanding and create an actionable plan to ease persistent parking and encroachment issues impacting the court's efficiency. Discussions led to a consensus on organizing monthly meetings and expediting solutions for administrative and security challenges around the court premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)