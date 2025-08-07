Netanyahu's Strategic Takeover of Gaza: Security Moves Ahead

In a significant announcement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed plans for Israel to seize military control over the Gaza Strip. Speaking on Thursday, Netanyahu detailed Israel's intentions to secure the entire 26-mile region expansively.

During an interview with Fox News, the Prime Minister made it clear that while Israel seeks military hold, the long-term goal is to establish a robust security perimeter. "We intend to," Netanyahu confirmed, aiming to ensure safety without assuming long-term governance of the area.

Ultimately, Netanyahu stated, the plan would involve transitioning control to armed forces capable of governing effectively, without asserting Israel's permanent presence in Gaza. The move also aims to stabilize the region under the guidance of competent local forces.

