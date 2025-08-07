Hooda Criticizes BJP Over Haryana's Water Rights and Land Issues

In a scathing critique, senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda accused the BJP of failing to secure Haryana's water rights amidst the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal dispute. Despite a favorable Supreme Court ruling, Haryana remains deprived of its water share.

During recent discussions led by Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann proposed using the Chenab River waters instead, suggesting the ditching of the SYL project. Former Chief Minister Hooda argued that Haryana's government should have filed a contempt petition against Punjab, asserting the crucial importance of completing the SYL canal for Haryana's water needs.

Apart from water woes, Hooda highlighted the escalating debts burdening Haryana's farmers and criticized the state's law and order condition. He also lambasted the government's handling of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, reporting unpaid dues that threaten healthcare for the underprivileged.

(With inputs from agencies.)