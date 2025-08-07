Left Menu

Hooda Criticizes BJP Over Haryana's Water Rights and Land Issues

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda criticized the ruling BJP's handling of Haryana's water rights concerning the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal. Despite Supreme Court support, Haryana struggles for its rightful water share. Hooda also addressed Haryana's rising farmer debts and issues in law and order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-08-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 20:47 IST
Hooda Criticizes BJP Over Haryana's Water Rights and Land Issues
Bhupinder Singh Hooda
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda accused the BJP of failing to secure Haryana's water rights amidst the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal dispute. Despite a favorable Supreme Court ruling, Haryana remains deprived of its water share.

During recent discussions led by Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann proposed using the Chenab River waters instead, suggesting the ditching of the SYL project. Former Chief Minister Hooda argued that Haryana's government should have filed a contempt petition against Punjab, asserting the crucial importance of completing the SYL canal for Haryana's water needs.

Apart from water woes, Hooda highlighted the escalating debts burdening Haryana's farmers and criticized the state's law and order condition. He also lambasted the government's handling of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, reporting unpaid dues that threaten healthcare for the underprivileged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025