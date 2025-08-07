NIA Cracks Down on Trafficking Network via 'Dunki' Route
The NIA has arrested Ravi Kumar and Gopal Singh for their roles in a syndicate trafficking youths to the U.S. via the 'dunki' route. Extensive raids uncovered evidence of their involvement in illegal immigration, including handling logistics and extorting payments from victims. Investigations continue to trace international connections.
- Country:
- India
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took a significant step on Thursday by arresting Ravi Kumar and Gopal Singh, accused of being part of a human trafficking syndicate funneling youths to the United States through the notorious 'dunki' route.
Originating from the word 'donkey,' the 'dunki' route refers to illegal pathways used by immigrants to enter countries like the U.S. without proper documentation. During the operation, NIA conducted raids at four locations in Haryana and Punjab, uncovering digital devices and other materials linked to the syndicate's criminal activities.
The case has international ramifications, especially in light of the illegal immigration of Shubham Saini. After being detained and deported by U.S. authorities, Saini disclosed the ordeal of abuse and extortion he faced, having paid Rs 42 lakhs to the traffickers. The NIA's ongoing investigation aims to dismantle the network and bring all involved to justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversial Appointment: Vikas Barala Named Assistant Advocate General in Haryana
Controversial Appointment: Vikas Barala as Haryana Law Officer
Punjab Sets Up Textile Committees to Drive Investment & Employment
Punjab Forces Bust Cross-Border Smuggling Rings, Seize Arms and Drones
Punjab Police Dismantles Arms Trafficking Network in Joint Operations