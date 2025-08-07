Left Menu

Netanyahu's Gaza Strategy Faces Escalating Criticism Amid War's Gruesome Toll

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced plans for Israel to take military control of Gaza, facing mounting criticism locally and internationally. Despite internal and external pressures, his government insists on total victory over Hamas. Tensions within his coalition persist amid calls for a ceasefire and the release of hostages.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Thursday that Israel plans to seize military control over the Gaza Strip. This announcement comes amidst growing international and domestic criticism following the nearly two-year conflict with Palestinians. In an interview with Fox News, Netanyahu emphasized the intent is not to govern Gaza permanently but to ensure security.

Netanyahu outlined his desire for Arab forces to ultimately govern Gaza, stressing these intentions prior to a crucial meeting with senior ministers regarding the military strategy. Opinion polls reflect widespread Israeli desires for a resolution, aligning with calls from hostage advocates for a diplomatic approach to end hostilities and secure freedom for captives.

Despite international concern, including a worrisome assessment from the U.N., the Israeli military, commanded by Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, follows government directives. The U.N. and aid organizations have raised alarms about the humanitarian impact in Gaza, where food scarcity grows dire as displacement continues to affect civilians.

