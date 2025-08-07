Health Officer Faces Charges for Workplace Harassment in Odisha
A health department officer in Odisha has been arrested on charges of sexually harassing a woman doctor and a pharmacist. He is accused of making lewd remarks and physical advances, while also threatening them with transfers. The affected individuals have filed a formal complaint.
Cuttack | Updated: 07-08-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 21:27 IST
India
- India
Authorities in Odisha have arrested a health department officer following allegations of sexual harassment involving a woman doctor and a pharmacist at a government-run medical center.
The officer is accused of making inappropriate remarks and physically harassing the women, despite their repeated objections, according to Cuttack Sadar Police Station's IIC, Om Prakash Mohanty.
The case has prompted the women to file an FIR, and an investigation into the matter is ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
