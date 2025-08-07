Trump's Nobel Peace Prize Nomination: A Cambodian Perspective

In an unexpected turn of events, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet has put forward U.S. President Donald Trump as a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Praising Trump's decisive intervention in a border dispute between Cambodia and Thailand, Manet highlighted the U.S. leader's exemplary statesmanship and timely intervention, which culminated in a crucially important ceasefire.

The nomination follows a broader trend of international leaders recognizing Trump's peacemaking efforts, with similar endorsements emerging from Pakistan and Israel in recent months.

(With inputs from agencies.)