Trump's Nobel Peace Prize Nomination: A Cambodian Perspective

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, citing his role in halting a border conflict with Thailand. Trump's call led to a ceasefire and prevented further bloodshed. This move had been anticipated given Cambodia's appreciation for Trump's trade decisions.

Updated: 07-08-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 21:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unexpected turn of events, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet has put forward U.S. President Donald Trump as a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Praising Trump's decisive intervention in a border dispute between Cambodia and Thailand, Manet highlighted the U.S. leader's exemplary statesmanship and timely intervention, which culminated in a crucially important ceasefire.

The nomination follows a broader trend of international leaders recognizing Trump's peacemaking efforts, with similar endorsements emerging from Pakistan and Israel in recent months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

