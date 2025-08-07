Trump's Nobel Peace Prize Nomination: A Cambodian Perspective
Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, citing his role in halting a border conflict with Thailand. Trump's call led to a ceasefire and prevented further bloodshed. This move had been anticipated given Cambodia's appreciation for Trump's trade decisions.
In an unexpected turn of events, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet has put forward U.S. President Donald Trump as a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize.
Praising Trump's decisive intervention in a border dispute between Cambodia and Thailand, Manet highlighted the U.S. leader's exemplary statesmanship and timely intervention, which culminated in a crucially important ceasefire.
The nomination follows a broader trend of international leaders recognizing Trump's peacemaking efforts, with similar endorsements emerging from Pakistan and Israel in recent months.
