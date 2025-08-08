High-Level Task Force Charts Masterplan to Boost Infrastructure & Connectivity in North East

Union Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, participated in a pivotal High-Level Task Force (HLTF) meeting on “Logistics, Infrastructure & Connectivity in NER,” chaired by Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. The session brought together key leaders from the North Eastern states to address critical gaps in highways, railways, waterways, airways, logistics, and digital connectivity.

A Unified Push for a Comprehensive Infrastructure Masterplan

The HLTF decided to formulate a comprehensive Infrastructure Masterplan in collaboration with all eight North Eastern states and central ministries. This masterplan will identify state-specific bottlenecks, integrate state and national investment plans, and develop an implementation roadmap for Viksit NER @ 2047.

Participants discussed pressing needs such as reducing high transportation costs, expanding rural road connectivity, enhancing air services, upgrading digital infrastructure, and building climate-resilient logistics systems.

State Leaders Present Ground-Level Challenges

Assam CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma stressed the region’s role as India’s gateway to Southeast Asia. While lauding progress since 2014, he cited high goods transportation costs as a bottleneck. He highlighted progress on the Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project (KMMTTP) , set to connect NER with Myanmar’s Sittwe Port.

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu flagged the lack of road access to many villages due to terrain and sparse population. He called for expanded PMGSY road projects, improved Hollongi Airport connectivity, and a reimagined North Eastern Council (NEC) as a regional think tank akin to NITI Aayog.

Mizoram Minister Prof. Lalnilawma warned of high logistics costs inflating commodity prices by over 20%, making local products less competitive. He urged stronger digital connectivity.

Sikkim Minister Shri Tshering Thendup Bhutia called for an alternative to NH-10, prone to disruption by landslides, and emphasized climate-resilient infrastructure and facilities to enhance trade with Nepal.

MDoNER’s Strategic Directions

Union Minister Scindia outlined five strategic measures to bridge connectivity gaps:

Regional NER Infrastructure Master Plan for integrated development. Monitoring Mechanism for priority projects. Policy incentives for multimodal logistics parks. Boosting cross-border connectivity to strengthen trade. Enhancing digital and power infrastructure.

He also urged states to update their State Logistics Policies based on best national practices and map all infrastructure projects on the PM GatiShakti Portal for better coordination. He suggested developing industrial clusters along transport corridors to spur rapid growth.

HLTF — A Collective Effort for Holistic Development

The HLTF framework was conceived during the 72nd NEC Plenary Session in December 2024 at Agartala. Eight task forces were created, each led by a state chief minister with MDoNER and three other CMs as members. These cover diverse domains:

Promotion of Sports in NER North East Economic Corridor Investment Promotion Handlooms & Handicrafts Tourism Infrastructure, Logistics Cost & Connectivity Agriculture & Horticulture Value Chains Self-reliance in milk, eggs, fish, and meat production

The Infrastructure-focused HLTF’s vision aligns with the long-term goal of transforming the North East into a connected, competitive, and economically vibrant region by 2047.