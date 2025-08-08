Left Menu

EU Urges Israel to Rethink Gaza Expansion

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called on Israel to reconsider its decision to extend its military operations in Gaza City, emphasizing the need for a reassessment of the plan on Friday through a statement made on X.

In a significant development, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed her concerns over Israel's latest military plans in Gaza. On Friday, she urged the Israeli government to reconsider its decision to take control of Gaza City further.

Her strong stance was communicated through a post on the social media platform X, where she emphasized the necessity for Israel to rethink its approach towards the region. The appeal highlights the ongoing international attention and diplomatic engagement surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian situation.

This call for action by a key EU figure signifies a deepening international scrutiny on Israel's military strategies in Gaza, urging a more cautious approach in dealing with this conflict-prone area.

