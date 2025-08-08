EU Urges Israel to Rethink Gaza Expansion
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called on Israel to reconsider its decision to extend its military operations in Gaza City, emphasizing the need for a reassessment of the plan on Friday through a statement made on X.
- Country:
- Belgium
In a significant development, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed her concerns over Israel's latest military plans in Gaza. On Friday, she urged the Israeli government to reconsider its decision to take control of Gaza City further.
Her strong stance was communicated through a post on the social media platform X, where she emphasized the necessity for Israel to rethink its approach towards the region. The appeal highlights the ongoing international attention and diplomatic engagement surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian situation.
This call for action by a key EU figure signifies a deepening international scrutiny on Israel's military strategies in Gaza, urging a more cautious approach in dealing with this conflict-prone area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
‘Catastrophic birth outcomes’ in Gaza threaten a whole generation, warns UN agency
UN official reiterates call for Gaza ceasefire as ‘nightmare of historic proportions’ unfolds
Tense Ceasefire Negotiations Amid Gaza Crisis
New Ceasefire Proposal Stirs Hope Amidst Gaza Crisis
Journalists in Gaza: Struggling to Survive Amidst Conflict