China Embraces Modi's Visit to Pivotal SCO Tianjin Summit
China is set to host the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, welcoming India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi after over seven years. The summit marks a significant gathering, fostering solidarity and development, with leaders from over 20 countries and 10 international organisations expected to attend.
China has voiced a warm welcome for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the Tianjin summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), scheduled for later this month. This marks Modi's return to China for the annual summit after a hiatus of over seven years.
During a press engagement, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun confirmed the invitation, highlighting the cooperative spirit anticipated at the summit. He expressed that, through concerted efforts, the Tianjin meeting aims to bolster connectivity and set a new stage for the SCO's high-quality development and solidarity.
The summit, to be held from August 31 to September 1, is poised to be the most significant in the SCO's history, with leaders from more than 20 countries and representatives from 10 international organisations expected to participate.
