The Fugitive: Legal Battle Over Sanjay Bhandari's Economic Offender Status

The Delhi High Court heard a plea from arms consultant Sanjay Bhandari, questioning his status as a 'fugitive economic offender.' The Enforcement Directorate claims he secretly acquired property worth Rs 655 crore. However, Bhandari's counsel, Kapil Sibal, argues the case is premature due to incomplete tax assessment.

Sibal contended that without complete assessment proceedings, claims of over Rs 100 crore in tax evasion lack foundation. Declaring Bhandari a fugitive would leave him without remedy, he argued. The ED, backed by Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, cited a trial court aware of significant tax liabilities at the time of its decision.

The trial court previously declared Bhandari a fugitive, enabling asset confiscation and dimming his chances of returning to India following a UK court ruling against extradition. Bhandari's legal team asserts his UK residency is lawful, questioning the legal validity of labeling him a fugitive.

