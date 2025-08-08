Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet Approves Transformative Youth Policy

The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, approved a youth policy focused on education, employment, and leadership. Other reforms included disability pension criteria relaxation, higher education infrastructure enhancement, and recruitment rule amendments. The policies aim at governance improvement and sustainable development across various sectors.

The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, sanctioned a sweeping youth policy aimed at revolutionizing education, employment, and leadership opportunities for the state's young population. This policy endeavors to instill a spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation while promoting a healthier lifestyle among the youth.

In addition to these changes, the Cabinet set forth various reforms across social welfare and education sectors, revising disability pension eligibility, and bolstering higher education with key infrastructure enhancements. These initiatives underline the government's commitment to fostering an inclusive and robust social security framework.

Revisions in recruitment protocols for departments, such as animal husbandry and forestry, emphasize the state's push towards modern governance. Furthermore, the inauguration of a new high court building signifies progress in Arunachal Pradesh's legal infrastructure, enhancing efficiency in justice delivery under the aegis of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

