Tragedy Strikes: IAF Lance Naik's Untimely Demise
Lance Naik Saroj Kumar Das of the Indian Air Force reportedly committed suicide at the Amla station in Betul, Madhya Pradesh. The incident, occurring late Thursday, is under police investigation. Das lived alone at the station, with his family residing in Odisha. His body was returned to his family.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded at the Indian Air Force's Amla station in Betul, Madhya Pradesh, when Lance Naik Saroj Kumar Das reportedly took his own life late Thursday night.
According to Superintendent of Police Nischal Jharia, Das, stationed about 30 kilometers from the district headquarters, shot himself, with the bullet passing through his chin. His family, residing in Odisha, arrived for the post mortem, after which his body was handed over to them.
The police, led by Sub Divisional Officer of Police S.K. Singh and Assistant Superintendent of Police Kamla Joshi, have initiated an investigation to uncover the reasons behind this extreme act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
