Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: IAF Lance Naik's Untimely Demise

Lance Naik Saroj Kumar Das of the Indian Air Force reportedly committed suicide at the Amla station in Betul, Madhya Pradesh. The incident, occurring late Thursday, is under police investigation. Das lived alone at the station, with his family residing in Odisha. His body was returned to his family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Betul | Updated: 08-08-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 18:43 IST
Tragedy Strikes: IAF Lance Naik's Untimely Demise
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at the Indian Air Force's Amla station in Betul, Madhya Pradesh, when Lance Naik Saroj Kumar Das reportedly took his own life late Thursday night.

According to Superintendent of Police Nischal Jharia, Das, stationed about 30 kilometers from the district headquarters, shot himself, with the bullet passing through his chin. His family, residing in Odisha, arrived for the post mortem, after which his body was handed over to them.

The police, led by Sub Divisional Officer of Police S.K. Singh and Assistant Superintendent of Police Kamla Joshi, have initiated an investigation to uncover the reasons behind this extreme act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025