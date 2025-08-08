Left Menu

West Bengal Accuses Centre of Stalling Disaster Aid

West Bengal's Irrigation Minister, Manas Ranjan Bhuiyan, accuses the central government of withholding funds for Tilpara Barrage's restoration, crucial amid heavy rain. He challenges BJP leaders to back state aid, citing economic destabilization and urgent repair efforts. State-led restoration proceeds, despite withheld central support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-08-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 18:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Manas Ranjan Bhuiyan, West Bengal's Irrigation Minister, has fiercely criticized the central government, accusing it of stalling financial assistance crucial for the restoration of the Tilpara Barrage in Birbhum district. Faced with immediate repair needs due to heavy rainfall, Bhuiyan claims the Centre's delay jeopardizes lives and infrastructure.

In an ardent address, Bhuiyan challenged BJP leaders, urging them to demonstrate genuine commitment to their constituents by securing released central funds, overdue to West Bengal by Rs 1.77 lakh-crore. He expressed concerns over the Centre's alleged attempt to destabilize the state's economy.

Despite hurdles, the state government has commenced restoration efforts, contracting Mackintosh Burn Ltd., and is seeking expert advice to stabilize the aged barrage. Concurrently, traffic over the structure is restricted to safeguard public safety, while the state navigates financial and environmental challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

