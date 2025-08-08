West Bengal Accuses Centre of Stalling Disaster Aid

Manas Ranjan Bhuiyan, West Bengal's Irrigation Minister, has fiercely criticized the central government, accusing it of stalling financial assistance crucial for the restoration of the Tilpara Barrage in Birbhum district. Faced with immediate repair needs due to heavy rainfall, Bhuiyan claims the Centre's delay jeopardizes lives and infrastructure.

In an ardent address, Bhuiyan challenged BJP leaders, urging them to demonstrate genuine commitment to their constituents by securing released central funds, overdue to West Bengal by Rs 1.77 lakh-crore. He expressed concerns over the Centre's alleged attempt to destabilize the state's economy.

Despite hurdles, the state government has commenced restoration efforts, contracting Mackintosh Burn Ltd., and is seeking expert advice to stabilize the aged barrage. Concurrently, traffic over the structure is restricted to safeguard public safety, while the state navigates financial and environmental challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)