Swiss Gold Exports Hit by U.S. Tariff Surge

The Swiss precious metals association has expressed concern over new U.S. tariffs on Swiss gold exports, now at 39%. The U.S. tariffs previously exempted certain gold bars but now apply universally. This shift threatens Switzerland's historic gold trade relations with the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 08-08-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 19:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Swiss precious metals association has raised alarms regarding a recent hike in U.S. tariffs on Swiss gold exports, now soaring to 39%. The association's president, Christoph Wild, emphasized the potential impact on the gold industry and Switzerland's historic trade ties with the U.S.

Previously, gold bars weighing 1kg and 100oz were exempt from such tariffs. However, a change in policy means these tariffs now apply across the board for Swiss imports.

This tariff increase could disrupt the physical exchange of gold between two traditionally allied trading partners, raising concerns within Switzerland's precious metals sector about future trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

