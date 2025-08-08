Supreme Court Halts NGT's Hefty Fine on Delhi Civic Authorities

The Supreme Court has intervened to temporarily halt the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) directive that imposed a substantial Rs 50.44 crore penalty on the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The bench, led by Chief Justice B R Gavai, found merit in the plea challenging the hefty financial burden placed on these civic bodies due to their alleged failure to prevent sewage pollution.

Scheduled for a review in two months, the order's suspension grants temporary relief to the DJB and MCD, whose alleged regulatory oversights have reportedly contributed to environmental and health concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)