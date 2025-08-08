Left Menu

Supreme Court Halts NGT's Hefty Fine on Delhi Civic Authorities

The Supreme Court temporarily stayed the NGT's order imposing a Rs 50.44 crore penalty on the Delhi Jal Board and the MCD for failing to control sewage pollution in Delhi's waterways. The case will be revisited in two months, as authorities argue the fine is financially burdensome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 19:41 IST
Supreme Court Halts NGT's Hefty Fine on Delhi Civic Authorities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has intervened to temporarily halt the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) directive that imposed a substantial Rs 50.44 crore penalty on the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The bench, led by Chief Justice B R Gavai, found merit in the plea challenging the hefty financial burden placed on these civic bodies due to their alleged failure to prevent sewage pollution.

Scheduled for a review in two months, the order's suspension grants temporary relief to the DJB and MCD, whose alleged regulatory oversights have reportedly contributed to environmental and health concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025