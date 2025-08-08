Growing Mistrust: Is India's Democracy at Risk?

Concerns over India's democracy's future continue to rise as Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot, raise alarm about alleged biases in the Election Commission. They accuse the BJP of distorting the election process and undermining crucial democratic institutions.

Gehlot, previously the chief minister of Rajasthan, highlighted suspicious electoral practices, claiming the Election Commission's alignment with the ruling party poses a grave threat to the country's democracy. He argues these practices weaken the Commission's credibility, which was once globally respected.

The BJP's influence over constitutional institutions like the Election Commission, Enforcement Directorate, and Central Bureau of Investigation sparks fears of compromised impartiality. Gehlot emphasizes that protecting these institutions' integrity is essential for securing India's democratic future.