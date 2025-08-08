West Bengal Governor Defends Election Commission Amidst SIR Controversy
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose supports the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, calling it a routine process to ensure fair elections. His remarks contrast with the Trinamool Congress's accusations of hidden motives, suggesting the exercise introduces the National Register of Citizens subtly.
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has defended the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls amidst ongoing controversy. Bose described the initiative as a 'routine' measure to ensure voting is conducted smoothly and fairly across the nation.
The governor's statement sharply contrasts with the Trinamool Congress's (TMC) accusations, which claim the SIR is a disguised attempt to introduce the National Register of Citizens (NRC) through covert means.
Bose acknowledged differing opinions on the initiative but emphasized the need for consensus. He stressed that it is the Election Commission's responsibility to facilitate proper voting mechanisms for citizens.
