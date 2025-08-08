Left Menu

West Bengal Governor Defends Election Commission Amidst SIR Controversy

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose supports the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, calling it a routine process to ensure fair elections. His remarks contrast with the Trinamool Congress's accusations of hidden motives, suggesting the exercise introduces the National Register of Citizens subtly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-08-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 19:52 IST
West Bengal Governor Defends Election Commission Amidst SIR Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has defended the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls amidst ongoing controversy. Bose described the initiative as a 'routine' measure to ensure voting is conducted smoothly and fairly across the nation.

The governor's statement sharply contrasts with the Trinamool Congress's (TMC) accusations, which claim the SIR is a disguised attempt to introduce the National Register of Citizens (NRC) through covert means.

Bose acknowledged differing opinions on the initiative but emphasized the need for consensus. He stressed that it is the Election Commission's responsibility to facilitate proper voting mechanisms for citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025