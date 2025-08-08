Left Menu

Justice Sought for Rape-Murder Victim on Eve of Anniversary

Student and youth units of CPI(M) marched for justice for a doctor from RG Kar Medical College, demanding accountability for her rape-murder. Criticism was aimed at both West Bengal's and the NDA's governance. Sanjay Roy was sentenced to life in prison, and the CBI seeks the death penalty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-08-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 19:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The student and youth wings of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) rallied on Friday to demand justice for a rape-murder victim, a doctor from RG Kar Medical College. This demonstration took place on the eve of the doctor's first death anniversary.

CPI(M) affiliates SFI and DYFI marched from College Square to Shyambazar, the location near where the post-graduate trainee's body was discovered on August 9, 2024. They asserted that not all those involved in the crime have been brought to justice.

Participants accused both the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal and the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre of failing to secure justice for the doctor. A sessions court had sentenced Sanjay Roy, an ex-civic volunteer with the city police, to life imprisonment for the crime. Meanwhile, the CBI has appealed to the high court, seeking a death penalty for Roy.

