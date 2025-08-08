CRPF Jawan's Tragic End: Unanswered Questions Linger
A CRPF jawan, Vinay Pratap, 30, from Mathura, was found dead by hanging in his room. The incident occurred before his return to duty in Manipur. While the police have handed over his body after an autopsy, initial findings hint at family-related stress as a possible cause.
A 30-year-old Central Reserve Police Force jawan from Mathura district has died by suicide, authorities confirmed on Friday.
The jawan, identified as Vinay Pratap from Aangai village, hanged himself in his room on August 6, according to Baldev police station in-charge Ranjana Sachan. Despite the family's efforts to get him to a hospital, doctors declared Pratap dead.
Pratap, who joined the CRPF in 2012 and had a family, was set to resume duty in Manipur on the same day. The police have completed the post-mortem and suspect family-related stress could be a contributor, although investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
