Left Menu

Tragedy at Tea Stall: Fatal Dispute in Amethi

A minor disagreement at a tea stall in Amethi escalated into tragedy as Rajesh Kumar was fatally stabbed by Ram Bahadur. Kumar succumbed to his injuries en route to the hospital. Law enforcement is actively searching for the suspect, Bahadur, with an autopsy ordered for Kumar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 08-08-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 20:10 IST
Tragedy at Tea Stall: Fatal Dispute in Amethi
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Amethi district as a 40-year-old man lost his life over a minor dispute. The altercation happened on Friday morning at a local tea stall when Rajesh Kumar was fatally attacked.

The incident occurred around 8 am, as Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Poore Pancham village, engaged in a disagreement with another man, Ram Bahadur. The argument quickly escalated, resulting in Bahadur stabbing Kumar in the stomach, according to ASP Shailendra Kumar Singh.

Despite efforts to save him, Kumar was pronounced dead by doctors at the trauma center in Jagdishpur. An intense manhunt is underway to apprehend Bahadur, and police have initiated an investigation, sending Kumar's body for autopsy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025