Tragedy at Tea Stall: Fatal Dispute in Amethi

A tragic incident unfolded in Amethi district as a 40-year-old man lost his life over a minor dispute. The altercation happened on Friday morning at a local tea stall when Rajesh Kumar was fatally attacked.

The incident occurred around 8 am, as Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Poore Pancham village, engaged in a disagreement with another man, Ram Bahadur. The argument quickly escalated, resulting in Bahadur stabbing Kumar in the stomach, according to ASP Shailendra Kumar Singh.

Despite efforts to save him, Kumar was pronounced dead by doctors at the trauma center in Jagdishpur. An intense manhunt is underway to apprehend Bahadur, and police have initiated an investigation, sending Kumar's body for autopsy.

