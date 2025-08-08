Left Menu

Forest Land Liberation: Assam's Bold Eviction Drive

The Assam government has evicted 146 families from forest land in Golaghat district as part of a legal effort to reclaim encroached land. Cooperation with Nagaland authorities facilitated the process. Future efforts will include further removals and a plantation drive, affecting primarily Bengali-speaking Muslim communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 08-08-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 21:07 IST
Forest Land Liberation: Assam's Bold Eviction Drive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government, actively reclaiming encroached forest land, has evicted 146 families in Golaghat district, officials announced. Conducted at Negheribil, near the Assam-Nagaland border, this initiative is part of a comprehensive drive to restore lands within the Doyang Reserve Forest, according to Special Chief Secretary MK Yadav.

This extensive operation cleared over 50 hectares, housing numerous unauthorized structures, following due legal procedures including prior notices to those involved. The Nagaland government's collaboration was key in executing the eviction smoothly, noted Yadav. Authorities are scheduled to begin removing remaining encroachments in Uriamghat and Negheribil from August 16.

While a plantation drive is set to commence in Uriamghat, the drive marks the ninth since June, with the largest clearing 1,500 hectares. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that over 160 sq km has been freed of encroachments since May 2021, primarily affecting Bengali-speaking Muslims, displaced from their eroded lands along the Brahmaputra River.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025