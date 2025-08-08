Left Menu

Emotional Rakhi Gesture in Crisis: Uttarakhand CM Thanked by Gujarat Pilgrim

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was deeply moved by an emotional gesture from a grateful pilgrim who tied a piece of her saree as a rakhi on his wrist. This moment occurred during ongoing rescue operations after a flash flood forced the evacuation of hundreds of stranded pilgrims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Uttarkashi | Updated: 08-08-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 21:13 IST
In the midst of rescue efforts in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami experienced an emotional moment. A female pilgrim from Gujarat, expressing gratitude for the care provided by the state, tore her saree's pallu and tied it as a rakhi on Dhami's wrist. The gesture deeply touched Dhami, who considered it a special blessing.

The incident unfolded at the Harsil helipad when Dhan Gauri, from Ahmedabad, approached the chief minister to express her thanks for the government's care of stranded yatris. Dhami has been monitoring the rescue operations closely in Uttarkashi amid the aftermath of a flash flood that hit the Dharali area.

The incident was symbolic ahead of Raksha Bandhan, underscoring the bond between brothers and sisters. Since the flood, officials have evacuated 650 pilgrims, while 16 people remain missing, including Army personnel and civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

