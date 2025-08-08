Left Menu

Tragic Drownings Claim Two Lives in Uttar Pradesh

Two individuals, an eight-year-old boy and a 66-year-old man, died in separate drowning incidents in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district. The child drowned in a rainwater-filled pit, while the elderly man drowned in floodwater. Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 08-08-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 21:14 IST
Tragic Drownings Claim Two Lives in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching series of events, two lives were lost to drowning in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district. An eight-year-old boy and a 66-year-old man met their fates in separate incidents on Thursday evening, according to local police.

The first incident involved Satyam, the young boy who was playing near a rainwater-filled pit in a village under Phephana police station limits. Despite being rushed to the community health centre in Rasra by his family, the doctors could only declare him dead on arrival.

In another tragedy the same evening, Devdatt Singh, a 66-year-old from Chintamani Rai Ka Tola village, drowned in floodwaters near Daya Chapra while returning home. Villagers found his body the following morning. Both bodies are undergoing post-mortem exams, police officials reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025