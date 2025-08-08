Tragic Drownings Claim Two Lives in Uttar Pradesh
Two individuals, an eight-year-old boy and a 66-year-old man, died in separate drowning incidents in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district. The child drowned in a rainwater-filled pit, while the elderly man drowned in floodwater. Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations.
- Country:
- India
In a heart-wrenching series of events, two lives were lost to drowning in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district. An eight-year-old boy and a 66-year-old man met their fates in separate incidents on Thursday evening, according to local police.
The first incident involved Satyam, the young boy who was playing near a rainwater-filled pit in a village under Phephana police station limits. Despite being rushed to the community health centre in Rasra by his family, the doctors could only declare him dead on arrival.
In another tragedy the same evening, Devdatt Singh, a 66-year-old from Chintamani Rai Ka Tola village, drowned in floodwaters near Daya Chapra while returning home. Villagers found his body the following morning. Both bodies are undergoing post-mortem exams, police officials reported.
(With inputs from agencies.)
