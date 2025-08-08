Uttar Pradesh Police Chief Outlines Strategy for Enhanced Public Grievance Handling and Cybercrime Combat
Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajeev Krishna has set priorities for the police force, emphasizing technology, training, and talent. During a video conference, he highlighted the need for improved public grievance redressal and cybercrime capability. Officers are urged to focus on effective resolutions, skillful cyber cells, and rigorous training methods.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh's Director General of Police, Rajeev Krishna, chaired a crucial statewide review meeting, addressing senior police officials on strategies for effective handling of public grievances and the rising tide of cybercrime.
During the video conference, the DGP identified technology, training, and specialized talent as core pillars for achieving his ten key priorities. He stressed the importance of precision and accountability in pursuing this agenda.
Krishna called for enhanced training programs and rigorous evaluation of complaint handling, emphasizing the importance of creating a citizen-friendly environment in police stations. With a significant increase in cybercrime post-pandemic, he urged for rapid strengthening of cyber cells and mandated comprehensive training for personnel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Protests Lead to Suspension of Officials Over Poor Conditions at Police Training Centre
Uttar Pradesh Police Training Center: Suspension Follows Protest
Call for Political Accountability: Inclusion in Workplace Harassment Laws
India Launches Cutting-Edge Drone Missile: A Leap in Defence Technology
Human Rights Commission Demands Accountability in Alleged Police Torture Case