Uttar Pradesh Police Chief Outlines Strategy for Enhanced Public Grievance Handling and Cybercrime Combat

Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajeev Krishna has set priorities for the police force, emphasizing technology, training, and talent. During a video conference, he highlighted the need for improved public grievance redressal and cybercrime capability. Officers are urged to focus on effective resolutions, skillful cyber cells, and rigorous training methods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 08-08-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 21:31 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Director General of Police, Rajeev Krishna, chaired a crucial statewide review meeting, addressing senior police officials on strategies for effective handling of public grievances and the rising tide of cybercrime.

During the video conference, the DGP identified technology, training, and specialized talent as core pillars for achieving his ten key priorities. He stressed the importance of precision and accountability in pursuing this agenda.

Krishna called for enhanced training programs and rigorous evaluation of complaint handling, emphasizing the importance of creating a citizen-friendly environment in police stations. With a significant increase in cybercrime post-pandemic, he urged for rapid strengthening of cyber cells and mandated comprehensive training for personnel.

