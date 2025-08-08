Path to Peace: Ukraine's Stance on Ceasefire

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has announced that he engaged in a conversation with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, focusing on potential pathways to establish peace in Ukraine.

During their call, Ramaphosa shared insights from his discussion with the Russian side, which played a critical role in shaping the dialogue.

Zelenskiy reiterated Ukraine's unwavering position: initiating peace proceedings must commence with a definitive ceasefire, highlighting the country's preparedness to engage in talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)