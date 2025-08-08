Path to Peace: Ukraine's Stance on Ceasefire
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy communicated with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding potential steps towards peace in Ukraine. Zelenskiy emphasized Ukraine's firm position that a ceasefire is the necessary starting point for peace talks, reflecting his readiness for such dialogues after Ramaphosa's discussions with the Russian side.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 08-08-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 22:19 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has announced that he engaged in a conversation with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, focusing on potential pathways to establish peace in Ukraine.
During their call, Ramaphosa shared insights from his discussion with the Russian side, which played a critical role in shaping the dialogue.
Zelenskiy reiterated Ukraine's unwavering position: initiating peace proceedings must commence with a definitive ceasefire, highlighting the country's preparedness to engage in talks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia Neutralizes 105 Ukrainian Drones Overnight
Russia Suspends Sunflower Oil Duty to Boost Exports
Russian Aviation Drama: Boeing 737 Loses Cabin Pressure
Safety Concerns in Russian Aviation: Back-to-Back Incidents Shake Confidence
Tensions Rise: Russia Dismisses TASS Executive After Azerbaijan Visit