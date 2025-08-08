Left Menu

Path to Peace: Ukraine's Stance on Ceasefire

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy communicated with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding potential steps towards peace in Ukraine. Zelenskiy emphasized Ukraine's firm position that a ceasefire is the necessary starting point for peace talks, reflecting his readiness for such dialogues after Ramaphosa's discussions with the Russian side.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 08-08-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 22:19 IST
  • Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has announced that he engaged in a conversation with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, focusing on potential pathways to establish peace in Ukraine.

During their call, Ramaphosa shared insights from his discussion with the Russian side, which played a critical role in shaping the dialogue.

Zelenskiy reiterated Ukraine's unwavering position: initiating peace proceedings must commence with a definitive ceasefire, highlighting the country's preparedness to engage in talks.

