U.S. and Russia Eye Deal to End Ukraine Conflict

The United States and Russia are reportedly in negotiations to reach an agreement that could halt the ongoing war in Ukraine. According to Bloomberg News, the potential deal would officially recognize Russia's occupation of certain Ukrainian territories seized during the conflict.

Discussions are said to be taking place ahead of a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Although the White House deemed the report speculative, and the Kremlin did not comment, sources familiar with the matter suggest a deal is being sought.

Ukraine has expressed a willingness for flexibility in peace talks but views conceding its territorial integrity as politically challenging. As the parties work towards a cease-fire, President Zelenskiy emphasizes the importance of collaboration for a dignified and lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)