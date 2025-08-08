U.S. and Russia Eye Deal to End Ukraine Conflict
The U.S. and Russia are reportedly working towards a deal to end the war in Ukraine, with talks involving Presidents Trump and Putin. The agreement would recognize Russia's control over seized Ukrainian territories, although it has faced objections from Ukraine, which sees significant territorial loss as unacceptable.
The United States and Russia are reportedly in negotiations to reach an agreement that could halt the ongoing war in Ukraine. According to Bloomberg News, the potential deal would officially recognize Russia's occupation of certain Ukrainian territories seized during the conflict.
Discussions are said to be taking place ahead of a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Although the White House deemed the report speculative, and the Kremlin did not comment, sources familiar with the matter suggest a deal is being sought.
Ukraine has expressed a willingness for flexibility in peace talks but views conceding its territorial integrity as politically challenging. As the parties work towards a cease-fire, President Zelenskiy emphasizes the importance of collaboration for a dignified and lasting peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Call for Gaza Ceasefire Intensifies
Hun Manet Endorses Ceasefire Proposal Amidst Thai-Cambodia Tensions
Britain Advocates Ceasefire & Relief for Gaza Amidst Palestinian Statehood Calls
Gaza Ceasefire Talks Poised for Renewal
Ceasefire Negotiations in Gaza: Renewed Hopes Amidst Rising Tensions