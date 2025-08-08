Left Menu

UN Condemns Israel's Gaza City Takeover Plan

The United Nations, led by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, sharply criticized Israel's plan to seize control of Gaza City. This move, part of Israel's military aggression against Palestinians, is seen as a dangerous escalation, risking further displacement and endangering lives, according to the U.N. spokesperson.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 23:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, voiced strong disapproval towards Israel's recent plan to assume control over Gaza City, labeling it as a "dangerous escalation." A statement from the U.N. spokesperson warned that this decision could result in further forced displacement of Palestinians.

Israel's security cabinet has authorized the controversial plan to gain control of Gaza City as a part of its ongoing military offensive in the Palestinian enclave. The move has sparked criticism both domestically and internationally.

U.N. representatives highlighted that Israel's actions could deepen the already catastrophic humanitarian dilemmas faced by Palestinians, intensifying legal and ethical concerns on an international scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

