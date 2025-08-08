Left Menu

Thane Police Team Found Lax in Prisoner Escort Duty

Nine Thane policemen were suspended for negligence while escorting seven undertrial prisoners. An investigation uncovered multiple irregularities, including two prisoners temporarily going missing and security measures not being followed properly. The suspension was ordered by Deputy Commissioner of Police for their failure to adequately supervise the prisoners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 08-08-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 23:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nine police officers from Thane have been suspended following charges of negligence and dereliction of duty during the escort of seven undertrial prisoners for a medical examination, as per a senior official's statement on Friday.

An investigation revealed numerous procedural lapses when the prisoners were taken to Kalwa civic hospital on August 4. Deputy Commissioner of Police (HQ-2) Pawan Bansode signed the suspension order, citing the team's inability to adequately oversee the prisoners and arousing suspicions of misconduct.

Discrepancies included only five out of seven prisoners being accounted for, with one prisoner found unhandcuffed, and a team member using a mobile phone instead of performing duties. Furthermore, the team allegedly misled superiors about the whereabouts of missing prisoners Karan Dabhalia and Rajesh Pambar, who were later located before 4 PM the same day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

