Daring Daylight Robbery: Chillies and Chaos in Jahangirpuri
A robbery in Delhi's Jahangirpuri saw three thieves use red chili powder to incapacitate a shopkeeper, Suresh Chand, before fleeing with his cash box. Police are investigating and reviewing CCTV footage to identify the culprits, suspecting a premeditated plan targeting the shopkeeper's earnings.
In a brazen daylight robbery, three individuals assaulted a shopkeeper in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area using red chili powder, police reported on Friday. The victim, Suresh Chand, was temporarily blinded, allowing the robbers to abscond with his cash box.
Police disclosed that the incident occurred when three boys posed as customers before launching their attack on Chand in E Block, Jahangirpuri, and making off with a cash amount between Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000.
Authorities have registered a case and are actively scanning CCTV footage to apprehend the perpetrators. Investigators believe the robbery was premeditated, as the thieves seemed to have directly targeted the cash box. The victim is reportedly recovering, and police efforts are concentrated on bringing the culprits to justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
