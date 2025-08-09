Left Menu

High-Stakes Arrest: Gurugram Police Capture Notorious Criminal

Gurugram Police have captured a notorious criminal, Ramandeep alias Petrol, after an armed encounter. Ramandeep, who is linked to high-profile crimes including a recce on singer Rahul Fazilpuria and a property dealer's murder, was injured in the leg during his arrest. An illegal pistol was also seized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 09-08-2025 01:22 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 01:22 IST
In a dramatic operation, Gurugram Police arrested a notorious criminal, identified as Ramandeep alias Petrol, following a brief gunfire exchange near Pachgaon, officials revealed on Friday.

Ramandeep, 24, is suspected of conducting surveillance on Haryanavi musician Rahul Fazilpuria, who survived an attack in July, and is linked to the murder of property dealer Rohit Shokeen. During the encounter, Ramandeep was injured and subsequently hospitalized.

The arrest conducted by the Manesar crime branch was triggered by a tip-off, resulting in the seizure of an unregistered motorcycle and a firearm. Authorities intend to further question Ramandeep regarding his criminal involvements, including a brazen post-parole crime spree.

(With inputs from agencies.)

