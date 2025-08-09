High-Stakes Arrest: Gurugram Police Capture Notorious Criminal

In a dramatic operation, Gurugram Police arrested a notorious criminal, identified as Ramandeep alias Petrol, following a brief gunfire exchange near Pachgaon, officials revealed on Friday.

Ramandeep, 24, is suspected of conducting surveillance on Haryanavi musician Rahul Fazilpuria, who survived an attack in July, and is linked to the murder of property dealer Rohit Shokeen. During the encounter, Ramandeep was injured and subsequently hospitalized.

The arrest conducted by the Manesar crime branch was triggered by a tip-off, resulting in the seizure of an unregistered motorcycle and a firearm. Authorities intend to further question Ramandeep regarding his criminal involvements, including a brazen post-parole crime spree.

(With inputs from agencies.)