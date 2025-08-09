Left Menu

Justice Department's Landmark Settlement Against Greystar

The U.S. Justice Department announced a proposed settlement with Greystar over allegations of algorithmic collusion and anticompetitive practices in rental markets. If approved, Greystar must cease using algorithms that generate pricing based on competitors' data. Greystar has yet to comment on the settlement.

The U.S. Justice Department revealed a proposed settlement to tackle claims against apartment manager Greystar for alleged algorithmic collusion and anticompetitive behavior in rental markets. This landmark move could reshape the industry's pricing strategies, emphasizing fair competition.

Under the settlement's terms, Greystar must desist from employing price-setting algorithms that draw on competitors' data, addressing a critical concern in the housing sector.

As of now, Greystar has not issued a response to this significant development, leaving stakeholders eager for further details.

