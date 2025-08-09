Justice Department's Landmark Settlement Against Greystar

The U.S. Justice Department revealed a proposed settlement to tackle claims against apartment manager Greystar for alleged algorithmic collusion and anticompetitive behavior in rental markets. This landmark move could reshape the industry's pricing strategies, emphasizing fair competition.

Under the settlement's terms, Greystar must desist from employing price-setting algorithms that draw on competitors' data, addressing a critical concern in the housing sector.

As of now, Greystar has not issued a response to this significant development, leaving stakeholders eager for further details.