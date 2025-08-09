International Backlash Over Israeli Military Escalation in Gaza

Foreign ministers from Australia, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom have issued a staunch condemnation of Israel's recent security measures in Gaza. The decision by Israel's Security Cabinet to initiate a large-scale military operation has provoked widespread international concern.

The joint statement from the ministers warned that the announced plans by the Israeli government could potentially breach international humanitarian law. The gravity of the situation has prompted renewed scrutiny of Israel's military actions.

In an effort to seize control of Gaza City, Israel has intensified its military operations, exacerbating the long-standing conflict in the Palestinian region. The move has not only drawn criticism from global leaders but has also sparked additional domestic controversy over the nearly two-year conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)