Crackdown on Illegal Migrant Delivery Riders in the UK
British authorities apprehended nearly 20% of checked individuals in a campaign against illegal migrant delivery riders. Immigration enforcement inspected 1,780 people, arresting 280. The government emphasizes enforcing rules amid rising political pressure. Efforts included collaborations with delivery firms and a funding boost for enforcement teams.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British authorities have arrested nearly one in five individuals assessed during a week-long crackdown on illegal migrant delivery riders last month, the interior ministry reported on Saturday. Between July 20 and 27, immigration enforcement officers stopped and questioned 1,780 people, resulting in 280 arrests. Asylum support is being reassessed for 53 of those detained.
This operation forms part of the government's broader strategy to address illegal migration, which now demands companies to verify their employees' immigration status. Facing political pressure, Prime Minister Keir Starmer aims to demonstrate his capability to manage illegal immigration amidst rising support for Nigel Farage's Reform UK party.
In addition to the arrests, authorities issued civil penalty notices to 51 businesses, including car washes and restaurants, potentially incurring fines for employing unauthorized workers. Police confiscated 71 vehicles and seized cash and illicit goods, while immigration enforcement teams receive a financial boost to combat illegal employment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bribe Bust: ACB Arrests Senior KDMC Official in Corruption Sting
Telangana CID arrests Hyderabad Cricket Association Secy in forgery, cheating case
Gold Biscuit Heist: Arrests Rock Delhi Metro
Horrifying Shelter Home Scandal: Arrests Made in Latur Minor's Rape Case
Massive Embezzlement Scandal Unfurled: Four More Arrests Made