Crackdown on Illegal Migrant Delivery Riders in the UK

British authorities have arrested nearly one in five individuals assessed during a week-long crackdown on illegal migrant delivery riders last month, the interior ministry reported on Saturday. Between July 20 and 27, immigration enforcement officers stopped and questioned 1,780 people, resulting in 280 arrests. Asylum support is being reassessed for 53 of those detained.

This operation forms part of the government's broader strategy to address illegal migration, which now demands companies to verify their employees' immigration status. Facing political pressure, Prime Minister Keir Starmer aims to demonstrate his capability to manage illegal immigration amidst rising support for Nigel Farage's Reform UK party.

In addition to the arrests, authorities issued civil penalty notices to 51 businesses, including car washes and restaurants, potentially incurring fines for employing unauthorized workers. Police confiscated 71 vehicles and seized cash and illicit goods, while immigration enforcement teams receive a financial boost to combat illegal employment.

