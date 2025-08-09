Haiti Appoints New Police Chief to Combat Gang Control

In a strategic move to address rampant gang violence, Haiti's transitional government appointed Vladimir Paraison as the new national police chief. His appointment is part of efforts to restore security in a nation plagued by severe displacement and continued conflict.

Paraison succeeds former chief Rameau Normil, whose short tenure was marked by clashes with government factions, including Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime. Paraison, known for his experience and determination, committed to vigilant policing during his inauguration ceremony. He replaces Normil amid increasing need for effective policing strategies.

The new leadership comes as gangs control much of the capital, backed by an alliance labeled as terrorists by the United States. A U.N.-supported force has struggled to repel these gangs, prompting the government to take urgent action. With 1.3 million Haitians displaced and over 3,100 casualties reported this year, Paraison's leadership is seen as crucial to turning the tide.

