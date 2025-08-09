Escape from Custody: Lapse in Police Vigilance

In a startling incident, six police personnel have faced suspension following the escape of an undertrial prisoner in Maharashtra's Thane district. The escape occurred earlier this week when the accused was being taken to court.

The prisoner, identified as Salamat Ali Ansari, was among five undertrial prisoners being escorted to Bhiwandi court. Ansari, charged with serious crimes including rape and offences under the POCSO Act, managed to flee amid a bustling crowd outside the courthouse.

According to an order from Deputy Commissioner of Police Pawan Bansode, the suspended officers failed to maintain a vigilant watch, acting negligently in their duties. Active measures are being taken by police teams across Bhiwandi and adjacent districts to locate the runaway prisoner.

(With inputs from agencies.)