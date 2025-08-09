Escape from Custody: Lapse in Police Vigilance
Six police personnel, including a head constable, have been suspended for negligence after an undertrial prisoner, Salamat Ali Ansari, escaped from custody in Maharashtra. The incident occurred outside Bhiwandi court, where Ansari took advantage of a crowd. Efforts to recapture him are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
In a startling incident, six police personnel have faced suspension following the escape of an undertrial prisoner in Maharashtra's Thane district. The escape occurred earlier this week when the accused was being taken to court.
The prisoner, identified as Salamat Ali Ansari, was among five undertrial prisoners being escorted to Bhiwandi court. Ansari, charged with serious crimes including rape and offences under the POCSO Act, managed to flee amid a bustling crowd outside the courthouse.
According to an order from Deputy Commissioner of Police Pawan Bansode, the suspended officers failed to maintain a vigilant watch, acting negligently in their duties. Active measures are being taken by police teams across Bhiwandi and adjacent districts to locate the runaway prisoner.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Thane
- prisoner
- escape
- police
- suspension
- negligence
- Bhiwandi
- custody
- court
ALSO READ
Four children killed, 17 injured as government school building collapses in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district: Police.
Major Drug Bust: Manipur Police Seize Heroin and Cash
Murder convict Govindachamy, who escaped from Kannur central jail, nabbed, say police.
Navi Mumbai Police Crackdown: Trafficking Network Busted
Delhi Police Crack Down on Illicit Arms Network