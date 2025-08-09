Protestors Demand Justice for RG Kar Doctor in West Bengal

A group of protestors staged a march to West Bengal's secretariat, Nabanna, on Saturday, seeking justice for the brutal rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar hospital. The incident marked its grim one-year anniversary, drawing attention back to the unsolved case.

The demonstrators, part of the 'Nabanna Chalo Abhiyan', called for accountability, challenging police barricades at Santragachi in the Howrah district. They chanted slogans for the RG Kar victim, demanding answers from the state government over delayed justice.

Despite police warnings issued via loudspeakers to respect the Calcutta High Court's orders on maintaining law and order, protestors were seen attempting to scale the 10-foot high barricades, underscoring their determination to have their voices heard in what remains a contentious issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)