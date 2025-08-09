Controversy Brews Over Convicts' Public Alcohol Consumption

In a shocking development, Kodi Suni and two other convicts from the infamous 2012 T P Chandrasekharan murder case have allegedly been captured on CCTV consuming alcohol in public while under police escort. The incident has stirred a political hornet's nest, exposing cracks in the state's law enforcement protocols.

The purported alcohol consumption occurred while the convicts were being transported back to Kannur Central Prison from a court appearance. The Thalassery Town Police finally registered a case on August 8, months after the alleged June occurrence, which has now led to the suspension of three police officers involved.

The opposition has lashed out at the ruling Left government, accusing it of granting undue privileges, such as parole, to these convicts, and criticized their ability to flout the Kerala Abkari Act. The case has intensified the scrutiny on the prison management and political connections in Kerala.

