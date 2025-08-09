Left Menu

Controversy Brews Over Convicts' Public Alcohol Consumption

Kodi Suni and two others, convicted for the 2012 T P Chandrasekharan murder, are embroiled in controversy after being spotted consuming alcohol in public while escorted by police. This incident, caught on CCTV, has sparked political turmoil, with allegations against the state's Left government for leniency towards convicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur(Ker) | Updated: 09-08-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 13:41 IST
Controversy Brews Over Convicts' Public Alcohol Consumption
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking development, Kodi Suni and two other convicts from the infamous 2012 T P Chandrasekharan murder case have allegedly been captured on CCTV consuming alcohol in public while under police escort. The incident has stirred a political hornet's nest, exposing cracks in the state's law enforcement protocols.

The purported alcohol consumption occurred while the convicts were being transported back to Kannur Central Prison from a court appearance. The Thalassery Town Police finally registered a case on August 8, months after the alleged June occurrence, which has now led to the suspension of three police officers involved.

The opposition has lashed out at the ruling Left government, accusing it of granting undue privileges, such as parole, to these convicts, and criticized their ability to flout the Kerala Abkari Act. The case has intensified the scrutiny on the prison management and political connections in Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025