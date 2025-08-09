Daring Disguise: Women Nabbed for Supermarket Swindle
Two women were apprehended at a Mulund supermarket after attempting to leave with stolen clothes concealed under layers of clothing. Noticing something unusual, the store manager and staff intercepted them and notified local authorities. The women, who stole multiple items including cotton trousers, were charged with theft.
Two women were arrested after they were caught attempting to steal clothes from a popular supermarket in Mulund, authorities reported on Saturday.
The store manager observed the two women behaving suspiciously as they tried to exit wearing multiple layers of garments.
Upon confrontation, the women resisted cooperation, prompting staff to alert the police. The individuals were discovered hiding several cotton trousers among assorted clothing and footwear and were subsequently charged with theft under section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
