Daring Disguise: Women Nabbed for Supermarket Swindle

Two women were arrested after they were caught attempting to steal clothes from a popular supermarket in Mulund, authorities reported on Saturday.

The store manager observed the two women behaving suspiciously as they tried to exit wearing multiple layers of garments.

Upon confrontation, the women resisted cooperation, prompting staff to alert the police. The individuals were discovered hiding several cotton trousers among assorted clothing and footwear and were subsequently charged with theft under section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

