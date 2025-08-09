Left Menu

Times Square Shooting: An Unexpected Night of Violence

Three people were injured in a shooting at New York City's Times Square. One person is in custody for questioning. The victims' injuries are not life-threatening. The incident comes despite a significant drop in gun violence in the city this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 09-08-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 16:16 IST
In a shocking incident, three individuals were injured in a shooting at Times Square, New York City, as confirmed by the New York Police Department on Saturday.

The police have detained one person for questioning regarding the shooting, but no charges have been filed at this moment.

Video footage circulated on social media shows the chaos as people fled the scene, law enforcement surrounded a vehicle, and offered medical assistance to those injured. Although several people were hospitalized, their injuries are not considered life-threatening. The shooting occurred at 1:20 a.m., but details remain scarce on how the events unfolded. This incident stands out as New York City has experienced a significant decline in gun violence, marked by a 23 percent reduction in shootings this year up to August 3.

