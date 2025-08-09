Mumbai's Transformation: Pothole-Free Promises and Political Rivalries

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has launched a pointed critique of Shiv Sena-UBT, accusing them of neglecting Mumbai's infrastructure while treating the city as a 'golden goose'. As the city braces for local body elections, Shinde is promising significant improvements in roads and sanitation within 18 months.

In an interview with PTI, Shinde emphasized the MahaYuti alliance's (BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP) preparedness for the elections, highlighting the alliance's previous electoral successes. He reassured voters of a continued effort towards an image makeover for Mumbai, envisioning pothole-free roads and enhanced public amenities.

The looming elections for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are anticipated to be a battleground for Shinde and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Shinde is advocating for ongoing infrastructure development and restarting projects stalled by the previous government. He also touts initiatives like sewage treatment and neighborhood clinics as pivotal to the city's future growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)