Left Menu

Unison Against Control: A Call to Muslim Nations

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan urged Muslim nations to unite against Israel's plans for Gaza City at a conference in Egypt. Fidan emphasized collaboration within the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and highlighted the need for a strong international response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 09-08-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 16:44 IST
Unison Against Control: A Call to Muslim Nations
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a pivotal address on Saturday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called for solidarity among Muslim nations to counter Israel's control aspirations over Gaza City. Fidan spoke following diplomatic discussions in Egypt, stressing the need for concerted international action.

Fidan was joined by his Egyptian counterpart at a press conference in El Alamein, where he underscored the urgency of the situation. The talks also included a meeting with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, illustrating the regional significance of the issue.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation was alerted to convene an emergency session, as Fidan emphasized the necessity of a unified front to mobilize the global community. This move underscores the strategic importance of collective diplomatic efforts in addressing regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025