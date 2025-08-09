Unison Against Control: A Call to Muslim Nations

In a pivotal address on Saturday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called for solidarity among Muslim nations to counter Israel's control aspirations over Gaza City. Fidan spoke following diplomatic discussions in Egypt, stressing the need for concerted international action.

Fidan was joined by his Egyptian counterpart at a press conference in El Alamein, where he underscored the urgency of the situation. The talks also included a meeting with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, illustrating the regional significance of the issue.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation was alerted to convene an emergency session, as Fidan emphasized the necessity of a unified front to mobilize the global community. This move underscores the strategic importance of collective diplomatic efforts in addressing regional tensions.

