Veteran CPI(M) Leader Calls Out Anti-Minority Actions
Veteran CPI(M) leader A K Balan criticized the Catholic Church's perceived indifference towards BJP's alleged anti-minority actions, particularly after the arrest of nuns in Chhattisgarh. He urged the Church to reevaluate its stance and respond to ongoing attacks on religious figures and communities. Balan also accused the BJP of manipulating voting rights.
Veteran CPI(M) leader A K Balan has called upon the Catholic Church and its related organizations to recognize the BJP's alleged 'anti-minority attitude,' referencing recent purported attacks on nuns and priests in the states of Chhattisgarh and Odisha.
Speaking to the press, Balan mentioned the arrest of two nuns in Chhattisgarh and alleged assaults on clergy in Odisha, pushing the Church to come to terms with the current sociopolitical climate. He expressed disapproval of Thalassery Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany's gratitude towards Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah following bail for the arrested nuns.
Moreover, Balan and his comments extended to the BJP's supposed electoral manipulations, claiming that the party allegedly threatens minority areas with the prospect of riots to secure votes, and dismissed controversies involving CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan's interaction with an astrologer.
