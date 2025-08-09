Social Media Sparks Controversy Amidst Dharali Disaster
Uttarakhand Police have booked four individuals for inflammatory Facebook posts about the Dharali disaster, potentially inciting communal tension. The posts include provocative comments and images of the affected area. Authorities are taking steps to arrest the accused and warn against spreading unverified information on social media platforms.
Uttarakhand Police have taken legal action against four individuals following their incendiary posts on Facebook regarding the Dharali disaster. The allegations suggest an intention to provoke communal discord through the medium of social media.
According to sub-inspector Vikki Tamta, one accused shared photos depicting Dharali both before and after the flash floods, captioning it with the phrase, 'nature's bulldozer.' Other participants added provocative remarks, which allegedly aimed to hurt religious sentiments.
Dehradun SSP Ajai Singh emphasized the importance of verifying information before sharing on social platforms, cautioning that strict measures will be employed against those who distribute misleading or fake news about the Dharali disaster.
