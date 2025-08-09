Maharashtra's Digital Justice Revolution: Eknath Shinde Pushes for Civic Dashboards
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde advocates for the implementation of civic dashboards to resolve minor public complaints efficiently. During the inauguration of a court complex in Ambernath, he called for similar mechanisms statewide to ensure 'justice on the spot'. Shinde emphasized upgrading judiciary infrastructure and digital capabilities.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has called for the adoption of civic dashboards by local bodies across the state to swiftly resolve minor public complaints. The initiative, already prepared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, awaits judicial approval to be rolled out, promising citizens 'justice on the spot'.
Speaking at the opening ceremony of a new court complex in Ambernath, Thane district, Shinde urged the Urban Development Department to extend the dashboard system to all municipal corporations in Maharashtra. The emphasis is on ensuring that the judiciary reaches the citizens, further cemented by plans for new court complexes in Kalyan.
In his address, Shinde highlighted the state's commitment to judicial infrastructure, with 32 new courts established over the past two years. The government's focus on digitalizing the judiciary is supported by significant allocations for IT and AI enhancements.
