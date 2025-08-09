Left Menu

Empowering Tribes: Naidu's Vision for Tribal Welfare

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasizes the importance of tribal welfare and developmental projects in tribal regions. Addressing World Tribal Day celebrations, Naidu initiated projects focusing on infrastructure, tourism, and food processing, ensuring equal opportunities for tribal communities to foster sustained growth and international market access.

Amaravati | Updated: 09-08-2025 18:14 IST
N Chandrababu Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has reiterated his commitment to prioritizing the welfare and development of tribal regions. At a World Tribal Day event in Alluri Seetharama Raju district, he laid foundation stones for numerous projects targeting infrastructure improvements in the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) areas.

Naidu announced the appointment of IAS officers in seven ITDAs to facilitate efficient administration, emphasizing the potential of empowered tribal communities. He highlighted tourism and food processing as priority sectors and confirmed ongoing investments in education and medical facilities.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the significance of raising awareness and safeguarding tribal rights while unveiling a logo for tribal products. He urged for international marketing strategies for these products and cited past initiatives by former Chief Minister N T Rama Rao, asserting the necessity of tribal advancement for overall state progress.

