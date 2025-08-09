Arrest in ADGC Murder Case Reveals Complex Allegiances
Police apprehended Sachin Verma for the alleged murder of retired ADGC Bhanu Prakash Sarwaria, motivated by grievances over Sarwaria's legal representation in Verma's past criminal cases. A financial dispute over a loan and impending conviction reportedly led Verma to commit the crime, officials confirmed.
Police have arrested Sachin Verma for allegedly murdering retired Additional District Government Counsel Bhanu Prakash Sarwaria, driven by resentment over legal representation difficulties in a prior case, officials confirmed.
City Superintendent of Police Gyanendra Kumar Singh noted that Sarwaria, 62, resided in Talpura, where he was found murdered on August 5 by an unknown assailant. Investigation revealed a financial dispute existed between Sarwaria and Verma, related to moneylending issues.
Authorities detained Verma, who confessed to the crime, citing frustrations regarding Sarwaria's advocacy in past cases that resulted in Verma's incarceration. Furthermore, Verma owed Sarwaria Rs 60,000 and faced imminent conviction, leading to the fatal confrontation. Police arrested Verma near Kanpur Road Chungi on Friday.
