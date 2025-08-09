CJI BR Gavai Inaugurates Itanagar High Court Bench
Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai, visits Arunachal Pradesh for a two-day tour, receiving a warm welcome from Chief Minister Pema Khandu. He is set to inaugurate the Itanagar permanent bench of the Gauhati High Court, a project costing Rs 135.35 crore, on Sunday.
Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai, arrived in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday for a two-day visit, where he was warmly received by Chief Minister Pema Khandu. The minister extended a traditional 'khada', symbolizing respect and goodwill, to the CJI.
Representing the governor, who is currently touring outside the state, commissioner Pawan Kumar Sain greeted the CJI. Additionally, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, alongside state Law, Legislative, and Justice Minister Kento Jini, were present to welcome him.
During his visit, the Chief Justice will inaugurate the permanent bench of the Gauhati High Court in Itanagar at Naharlagun. The court's state-of-the-art building, which boasts five courtrooms and other modern facilities, was completed at the cost of Rs 135.35 crore, executed by the public works department and constructed by Guwahati-based M/s Ganapati Construction Company.
