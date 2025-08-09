Left Menu

Chilli Powder Heist: Juveniles Target Elderly Shopkeeper

Two juveniles were arrested in northwest Delhi after allegedly using chilli powder to rob a 65-year-old shopkeeper. The act occurred at Suresh Chand alias Nekh Sahay's shop when three boys, pretending to shop, threw chilli powder in his eyes, stole Rs 5,000, and fled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 19:09 IST
In a startling robbery incident in northwest Delhi's Jahangir Puri, two juveniles have been apprehended for allegedly attacking a 65-year-old shopkeeper, police reported on Saturday. The juveniles reportedly utilized a devious distraction technique, using chilli powder, to execute the crime.

The police detailed that the event unfolded on a seemingly ordinary Wednesday at the victim's shop, owned by Suresh Chand alias Nekh Sahay. As three youths approached under the guise of customers, one of them brazenly flung red chilli powder into the shopkeeper's eyes. This enabled the group to swiftly seize a cash box containing about Rs 5,000 before escaping.

With the aid of CCTV footage and local informants, law enforcement traced and apprehended two of the suspects. During interrogation, the juveniles confessed to the robbery, implicating a third accomplice still on the loose. Authorities have intensified efforts to apprehend the remaining suspect, determined to bring all involved to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

