Chilli Powder Heist: Juveniles Target Elderly Shopkeeper

In a startling robbery incident in northwest Delhi's Jahangir Puri, two juveniles have been apprehended for allegedly attacking a 65-year-old shopkeeper, police reported on Saturday. The juveniles reportedly utilized a devious distraction technique, using chilli powder, to execute the crime.

The police detailed that the event unfolded on a seemingly ordinary Wednesday at the victim's shop, owned by Suresh Chand alias Nekh Sahay. As three youths approached under the guise of customers, one of them brazenly flung red chilli powder into the shopkeeper's eyes. This enabled the group to swiftly seize a cash box containing about Rs 5,000 before escaping.

With the aid of CCTV footage and local informants, law enforcement traced and apprehended two of the suspects. During interrogation, the juveniles confessed to the robbery, implicating a third accomplice still on the loose. Authorities have intensified efforts to apprehend the remaining suspect, determined to bring all involved to justice.

