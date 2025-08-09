Left Menu

Tense Protests Erupt Over Palestine Action Ban in London

London's Metropolitan Police arrested 150 individuals protesting against Britain's ban on the group Palestine Action. This ban, under anti-terrorism laws, follows actions by some members damaging RAF property. Protesters gathered in Parliament Square, showing solidarity with the group through various chants and placards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 19:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Saturday, London's Metropolitan Police detained 150 individuals protesting Britain's prohibition of the group Palestine Action. The protest in Parliament Square featured participants brandishing placards in support of the group, as the police announced via social media platform X.

The demonstration saw protesters, some adorned in Palestinian scarves, voicing dissent with chants such as 'shame on you' and 'hands off Gaza.' Their placards, captured in footage by Reuters, declared messages like 'I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action.'

In July, British lawmakers enacted a ban on Palestine Action using anti-terrorism legislation, following an incident where members damaged Royal Air Force property in opposition to Britain's support for Israel. The law criminalizes group membership, imposing potential 14-year prison sentences. Meanwhile, co-founder Huda Ammori has secured a legal challenge against the ban.

(With inputs from agencies.)

